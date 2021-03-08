|
March 8, 2021
- Mattioli (Confitarma): difficult to make impact predictions
of the health crisis on shipping
- It was necessary - he stressed - to make concrete the measures that
we are still waiting for them to be implemented
- The maritime transport sector has been strongly
affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed this out
today the President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, speaking at the session "Effects
and logistic-industrial lessons from the pandemic" in the context of
shipping event, Forwanding&Logistics meet Industry.
- "Even today," mattioli noted, "many countries
impose strong restrictions that affect normal
operational procedures, there are congestions in ports, a decrease in
demand for key raw materials, problems in providing ships with
and their crews also PPE (protective device
individual). Moreover, he added, 90% of the trade in goods
in the world it takes place by sea. This means that transport
maritime union, despite all the difficulties posed by the
pandemic continued to make the complex chain of
supply for all countries of the world by moving food,
energy and raw materials, goods of all kinds as well as supplies
Medical. It is important to remember in this regard the serious problems
caused by Covid-19 to crews stranded due to the
quarantine restrictions and longer working periods
at sea.'
- The President of Confitarma stressed that the
passenger transport, and in particular cruises, was
the one hardest hit by the health crisis, with blockage
total travel. The number of cruise ship voyages is
significantly decreased during the year and even if there are
news, at least for cruises in Italy, of a recovery at the end of
march, will certainly be slow as the continuous
travel restrictions limit demand.
- "In order to be able to predict what the impact of the
Covid-19 on maritime markets in the near future - concluded
Mattioli - it would take a crystal ball. Moreover, in the first
mid-2021 we should see improvements in the
pandemic for available health treatments, starting with
effectiveness of the vaccination plan in the world that will be able to
positively influence the trend. A recovery in markets is estimated
seafarers in 2021 with an increase in sea trade that
could be + 6.9% in 2021 compared to 2020. In
particular, in Italy, the hope is that the Draghi government
is able to implement the reforms necessary to ensure that it is
finally possible to make concrete the measures that still
we expect them to be implemented.'
