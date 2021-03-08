



March 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Mattioli (Confitarma): difficult to make impact predictions of the health crisis on shipping

It was necessary - he stressed - to make concrete the measures that we are still waiting for them to be implemented

The maritime transport sector has been strongly affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed this out today the President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, speaking at the session "Effects and logistic-industrial lessons from the pandemic" in the context of shipping event, Forwanding&Logistics meet Industry.

"Even today," mattioli noted, "many countries impose strong restrictions that affect normal operational procedures, there are congestions in ports, a decrease in demand for key raw materials, problems in providing ships with and their crews also PPE (protective device individual). Moreover, he added, 90% of the trade in goods in the world it takes place by sea. This means that transport maritime union, despite all the difficulties posed by the pandemic continued to make the complex chain of supply for all countries of the world by moving food, energy and raw materials, goods of all kinds as well as supplies Medical. It is important to remember in this regard the serious problems caused by Covid-19 to crews stranded due to the quarantine restrictions and longer working periods at sea.'

The President of Confitarma stressed that the passenger transport, and in particular cruises, was the one hardest hit by the health crisis, with blockage total travel. The number of cruise ship voyages is significantly decreased during the year and even if there are news, at least for cruises in Italy, of a recovery at the end of march, will certainly be slow as the continuous travel restrictions limit demand.

"In order to be able to predict what the impact of the Covid-19 on maritime markets in the near future - concluded Mattioli - it would take a crystal ball. Moreover, in the first mid-2021 we should see improvements in the pandemic for available health treatments, starting with effectiveness of the vaccination plan in the world that will be able to positively influence the trend. A recovery in markets is estimated seafarers in 2021 with an increase in sea trade that could be + 6.9% in 2021 compared to 2020. In particular, in Italy, the hope is that the Draghi government is able to implement the reforms necessary to ensure that it is finally possible to make concrete the measures that still we expect them to be implemented.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail