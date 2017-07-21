|
March 9, 2021
- Potential funds of 750 million to finance projects for
the ports of the Southern Adriatic
-
- Patroni Griffi: they will be at the heart of the development process
in the next 20 years
-
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern has announced that it has obtained overall
admission to finance of funds allocated - in some cases with
reserve - for a total sum of EUR 750 million -
including the 200 million already allocated for the truck
Bari and at least 50 under execution - to finance a park
projects aimed at revolutionising the functional and
organization of the five ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia,
Barletta and Monopoli administered by the institution, in order to make them
competitive and advanced and direct them into a market logic
Oriented.
-
- "We have worked hard," explained the President
adsp, Ugo Patroni Griffi - to produce a program
design able to transform the current vulnera of our
infrastructure in strengths that become the fulcrum of the
development process over the next 20 years. Now, together with everyone
other stakeholders we need to navigate in one direction. The
temporality is fundamental and can be
In this case, it is important to remember that there is a discrimination in the Community programmes. There is no
more time to waste time."
-
- 'Admission to finance such a large project park
integrated - added the Secretary-General of the body,
Tito Vespasiani - demonstrates the effectiveness and convenience of
present five ports as a single hub."
-
- The list of operations covered by the loans is as follows:
-
- Port of Bari:
- PAC_Programma of Action and Cohesion 2014-2020:
- Work on the construction of COLD IRONING systems in the ports of
Bari and Brindisi;
- Parco del Castello Bari reconnection CASTELLO-PORTO;
- DECREE 353 OF 13 August 2020: Connecting truck road
A14 motorway and the port of Bari;
- GENERAL COMMAND AGREEMENT CCP-ADSP MAM (DPCM OF 21/07/2017): San
Cataldo_progettazione and infrastructure construction for Guardia
Coastal and in front of the Marina;
- PON_2014-2020_Reti and Infrastructure: Escavo Porto_Finanziamento PON;
- INTERREG _realizzazione of the new Passenger Terminal for cruises and
ferries on quay 10 of the port of Bari : Structure
Welcoming travelers at quay no.10 of the dock of
West;
- 18 BIS L. 84/94: Docking tooth construction at the quay
"Captaincy" in the pier inside pier S.Vito.
-
- Port of Brindisi:
- POR PUGLIA:
- construction of a briccole pier with mooring upgrade
Costa Morena RO/RO ships;
- Completion of S. Apollinare accosti;
- East Morena Coast - storage water tank;
- PAC_Programma of Action and Cohesion 2014-2020:
realization of COLD IRONING systems in the ports of Bari and
Mr Brindisi; Toast Smart City-Port;
- RECOVERY PLAN: Quays and completions area ex British-GAS now
area "ZONA FRANCA CAPOBIANCO"; tub of filled costa
Moraine and overall excavator of the port;
- CIPE RESOLUTION N.63/2017: Reclamation and security of the ex POL area;
maintenance and modernisation of port infrastructure
navy naval station;
- INTERREG VA GREECE ITALY 2014/2020 DOCK BI: Safety and
energy efficiency of the light towers in the Costa area
West Moraine; completion of the restructuring of the
prospectus on the sea side of the former Maritime Station;
- 18A L. 84/94: Completion of the restructuring of the
prospectus on the sea side of the former Maritime Station.
-
- In the ports of Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli:
- INTERREG VA GREECE ITALY 2014/2020 THEMIS: Construction work
light passenger reception facilities.
-
- Port of Manfredonia:
- RECOVERY PLAN: Refunctionalization of the High Seabed Basin
- MANFREDONIA Regional co-financing fee for the activation of the
P.O. EFF (European Fisheries Fund) 2007-2013
-
- Port of Barletta:
- Financial for 2020: Completion of Barletta piers and
deepening of the seabed P.R.P. ;
- Decree M.I.T. n. 353 of 13 August 2020: Extension of foranei piers
Barletta and in-depth study of the seabed P.R.P. ;
- POR PUGLIA: Dredging of the seabed together
to sediment management
