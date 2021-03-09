



March 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The hot topics of Italian terminalism under consideration Board of Directors of Assiterminal

Galliano di Marco appointed vice president to support Vito Leo Totorizzo and Alberto Casali

The Board of Directors of Assiterminal (Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators), on the proposal of President Luca Becce, has designated Galliano di Marco (GM Venezia Terminal passengers) as vice president, to support the current Vice Presidents Vito Leo Totorizzo and Alberto Casali, designating also Tomaso Cognolato (CEO Passenger Terminal of Naples) as member of the Governing Council also with the aim of giving an account of the enhancement of the passenger terminal and passenger terminal sector very strong critical issues that it crosses due to the continuing effects of the health crisis.

At present, the Board of Directors of Assiterminal composed by: Giancarlo Acciaro, Maurizio Anselmo, Giorgio Blanco, Alberto Casali, Matteo Catani, Paolo Cornetto, Marco Dalli, Galliano By Marco, Piero Fabiano, Silvio Garrè, Roberto Goglio, Giordano Bruno Guerrini, Ignazio Messina, Antonio Musso, Antonio Pandolfo, Giulio Schenone, Vito Leonardo Totorizzo and Tomaso Mr Cognolate.

At the meeting, the members of the Governing Council analysed the issues related to the renewal of the collective agreement port workers deepen the aspects both of a legal impact that also in terms of the economic impact in consideration of the continuation of further comparison and deepening with the unions.

It was also pointed out that the issues remain unresolved related to the non-adoption of a regulation on concessions ports, the superfetation of the "regulators", the difficulty of seeing the principle of economic/financial rebalancing also in the field of port and the different application of the rules in the different port realities, as well as still a different declination of port work patterns.

The debate on the criteria for application of the rule (Art.199 Decree-Law 34/20) which provides for the reduction of the concession fees in the face of the reduction in billed emphasizing how its application must find a application tuning in all ports according to a criterion of proportionality, as well as on the implementation process of the so-called "Passenger Terminal fund" provided for by the Budget Law. In this regard, it has been pointed out that both issues are also being re-proposed for 2021 by the entire port cluster, including Assoporti.

Finally, the opportunity to undertake the design path (also shared with ANCIP and Assoporti) aimed at the establishment of training processes and paths functional also to the themes of the transition that can contribute to increasing specialization of workers in companies and the constant growth and professional adaptation.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail