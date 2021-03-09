|
March 9, 2021
- The hot topics of Italian terminalism under consideration
Board of Directors of Assiterminal
- Galliano di Marco appointed vice president to support
Vito Leo Totorizzo and Alberto Casali
- The Board of Directors of Assiterminal (Italian Association of
Port & Terminal Operators), on the proposal of President Luca
Becce, has designated Galliano di Marco (GM Venezia Terminal
passengers) as vice president, to support the current
Vice Presidents Vito Leo Totorizzo and Alberto Casali, designating
also Tomaso Cognolato (CEO Passenger Terminal of Naples) as
member of the Governing Council also with the aim of giving an account of the
enhancement of the passenger terminal and passenger terminal sector
very strong critical issues that it crosses due to the continuing
effects of the health crisis.
- At present, the Board of Directors of Assiterminal
composed by: Giancarlo Acciaro, Maurizio Anselmo, Giorgio Blanco,
Alberto Casali, Matteo Catani, Paolo Cornetto, Marco Dalli, Galliano
By Marco, Piero Fabiano, Silvio Garrè, Roberto Goglio,
Giordano Bruno Guerrini, Ignazio Messina, Antonio Musso, Antonio
Pandolfo, Giulio Schenone, Vito Leonardo Totorizzo and Tomaso
Mr Cognolate.
- At the meeting, the members of the Governing Council
analysed the issues related to the renewal of the collective agreement
port workers deepen the aspects both of a
legal impact that also in terms of the economic impact in
consideration of the continuation of further comparison
and deepening with the unions.
- It was also pointed out that the issues remain unresolved
related to the non-adoption of a regulation on concessions
ports, the superfetation of the "regulators", the
difficulty of seeing the principle of
economic/financial rebalancing also in the field of
port and the different application of the rules in the
different port realities, as well as still a different
declination of port work patterns.
- The debate on the criteria for
application of the rule (Art.199 Decree-Law 34/20) which provides for
the reduction of the concession fees in the face of the reduction in
billed emphasizing how its application must find a
application tuning in all ports according to a criterion of
proportionality, as well as on the implementation process
of the so-called "Passenger Terminal fund" provided for
by the Budget Law. In this regard, it has been pointed out
that both issues are also being re-proposed for
2021 by the entire port cluster, including Assoporti.
- Finally, the opportunity to
undertake the design path (also shared with ANCIP and
Assoporti) aimed at the establishment of training processes and paths
functional also to the themes of the transition that can contribute to
increasing specialization of workers in companies
and the constant growth and professional adaptation.
