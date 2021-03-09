



March 9, 2021

Original news Spanish port terminal operators believe that their costs increased by +2.5% due to the pandemic

ANESCO considers the aid to be insufficient as it conditioned by a significant decline in activity

Spanish port terminal operators totaled +2.5% about the increase in costs that companies in the sector have had to support in 2020 following the implementation of the prevention, disinfection interventions and the reduction of productivity related to the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. Underlining the efforts made by ports in the context of of the economic recovery measures taken to address the the impact of the health crisis with Royal Decree-Law No. 26/2020 of last July 7, the Asociación Nacional de Empresas Estibadoras y Centros Portuarios de Empleo (ANESCO) specified that port terminal operators consider the aid to the sector provided for in Chapter III of the decree-law, although consider them insufficient as they are conditioned by a significant decline in activity.









