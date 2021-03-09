|
March 9, 2021
- Spanish port terminal operators believe that their costs
increased by +2.5% due to the pandemic
- ANESCO considers the aid to be insufficient as it
conditioned by a significant decline in activity
- Spanish port terminal operators totaled +2.5%
about the increase in costs that companies in the sector have had to
support in 2020 following the implementation of the
prevention, disinfection interventions and the reduction of
productivity related to the effects of the pandemic of
Covid-19. Underlining the efforts made by ports in the context of
of the economic recovery measures taken to address the
the impact of the health crisis with Royal Decree-Law No.
26/2020 of last July 7, the Asociación Nacional de
Empresas Estibadoras y Centros Portuarios de Empleo (ANESCO)
specified that port terminal operators consider the aid
to the sector provided for in Chapter III of the decree-law, although
consider them insufficient as they are conditioned by a
significant decline in activity.
