March 9, 2021
- Royal Caribbean extends suspension of operations
- Confirmed the investment in a new cruise terminal in the
Port of Galveston
- American cruise group Royal Caribbean announced
a further extension of the period of detention of its cruises
due to the continuing covid-19 health crisis. In
in particular, cruises made by royal company ships
Caribbean International will be suspended until next May 31
excluding quantum of the seas ship itineraries
and Odyssey of the Seas as well as cruises to China
Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas
starting next April 30th. In addition, they will be suspended until
next May 31st the cruises made by Celebrity companies
Cruises and Silversea Cruises, while they stay still until the 30th
next June the ships of the Azamara company.
- Meanwhile, the US cruise group has confirmed
the intention to build a new cruise terminal in the port of
Galveston with a $100 million investment
(
of the 13th
December 2019). Royal Caribbean International has announced that
from November 2022 its ship Allure of the Seas will depart
from the American port.
