



March 9, 2021

Confirmed the investment in a new cruise terminal in the Port of Galveston

American cruise group Royal Caribbean announced a further extension of the period of detention of its cruises due to the continuing covid-19 health crisis. In in particular, cruises made by royal company ships Caribbean International will be suspended until next May 31 excluding quantum of the seas ship itineraries and Odyssey of the Seas as well as cruises to China Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas starting next April 30th. In addition, they will be suspended until next May 31st the cruises made by Celebrity companies Cruises and Silversea Cruises, while they stay still until the 30th next June the ships of the Azamara company.

Meanwhile, the US cruise group has confirmed the intention to build a new cruise terminal in the port of Galveston with a $100 million investment ( of the 13th December 2019). Royal Caribbean International has announced that from November 2022 its ship Allure of the Seas will depart from the American port.







