March 10, 2021
- Agreement for the definition of the entire supply chain for the
ammonia supply as ship fuel
- Bo (Maersk): We believe that green ammonia can be a
important future fuel for the decarbonization of our
Fleet
- Denmark's A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Fleet Management
Limited of Hong Kong, the Singaporean Keppel Offshore & Marine,
the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Study Center
Shipping, Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Norway's Yara
International have signed an agreement with the aim of
a feasibility study for the definition of a
ship-to-ship bunkering for the supply of ammonia as
fuel for ships in the port of Singapore.
- The intention is to analyze the entire chain of
end-to-end supply of the bunkering activity of
ammonia, starting from the development of a supply chain for the
distribution of cheap green ammonia, from the design of
vessels for bunkering ammonia and its
supply chain infrastructure.
- "Together with methanol," explained Morten Bo,
Vice-Chairman of the Danish shipowners' group Maersk and responsible for
for decarbonization - in A.P. Møller-Mærsk
we believe that green ammonia can be an important future
fuel for the decarbonization of our fleet. An engine
ammonia with double feeding is currently being
development, but so that in the future green ammonia can
feed our ships we also have to solve related challenges
supply, infrastructure and security, not least
when it comes to bunkering activities."
