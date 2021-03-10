



March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement for the definition of the entire supply chain for the ammonia supply as ship fuel

Bo (Maersk): We believe that green ammonia can be a important future fuel for the decarbonization of our Fleet

Denmark's A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Fleet Management Limited of Hong Kong, the Singaporean Keppel Offshore & Marine, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Study Center Shipping, Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Norway's Yara International have signed an agreement with the aim of a feasibility study for the definition of a ship-to-ship bunkering for the supply of ammonia as fuel for ships in the port of Singapore.

The intention is to analyze the entire chain of end-to-end supply of the bunkering activity of ammonia, starting from the development of a supply chain for the distribution of cheap green ammonia, from the design of vessels for bunkering ammonia and its supply chain infrastructure.

"Together with methanol," explained Morten Bo, Vice-Chairman of the Danish shipowners' group Maersk and responsible for for decarbonization - in A.P. Møller-Mærsk we believe that green ammonia can be an important future fuel for the decarbonization of our fleet. An engine ammonia with double feeding is currently being development, but so that in the future green ammonia can feed our ships we also have to solve related challenges supply, infrastructure and security, not least when it comes to bunkering activities."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail