



March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Webinar on "Maritime work and investment in post-Covid scenario"

It is organized by Conftrasporto-Confcommercio together to Assarmatori

On March 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a webinars entitled "Maritime work and investments in post-Covid scenario. Shipping, an engine for recovery and work" organized by Conftrasporto-Confcommercio companies for Italy together with Assarmatori. At the event, focused on the presentation of the First Shipping Industry-Italy 2020 report prepared by Nomisma for account of Assarmatori and aimed at focusing attention on the contribution of maritime transport to the country system, will participate in the the Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility sustainable, Enrico Giovannini.

To attend the meeting you will need to connect to the website www.confcommercio.it/webinar.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec