|
|
March 10, 2021
|
|
- Webinar on "Maritime work and investment in
post-Covid scenario"
-
- It is organized by Conftrasporto-Confcommercio together
to Assarmatori
-
- On March 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a
webinars entitled "Maritime work and investments in
post-Covid scenario. Shipping, an engine for recovery and work" organized by
Conftrasporto-Confcommercio companies for Italy together with
Assarmatori. At the event, focused on the presentation of the First
Shipping Industry-Italy 2020 report prepared by Nomisma for
account of Assarmatori and aimed at focusing attention on the
contribution of maritime transport to the country system, will participate in the
the Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
sustainable, Enrico Giovannini.
-
- To attend the meeting you will need to connect to the website
www.confcommercio.it/webinar.