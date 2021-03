March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Wan Hai Lines will buy nine 13,000 container carriers teu river

Projected investment of over one billion dollars

Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has made a further significant step forward in increasing the capacity of the fleet of container ships. The shipping company in fact announced today the decision to buy nine units capacity of 13,000 teu, for an expected investment of 29.2 billion Taiwan dollars (1.03 billion U.S. dollars).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec