



March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In mid-May, a campaign will start for the collection of spent food oil in ports

It is promoted by the Marevivo association and the consortium RenOils Municipality

In the middle of next May, "Save the sea Recycle cooking oil", a multi-year campaign of awareness of the collection of spent food oil aimed at to boaters in peninsular marinas and commercial ports and on the proper management of cooking oil which, if not recovered correctly, is polluting. The campaign is promoted by Marevivo, the association that for 36 years has been dealing with the protection of the sea throughout the national territory, and by RenOils, a non-profit consortium established in 2016 and operational since 2018. Among the partners of the initiative, ASSONAT (National Association of Approdes and Marinas), Naval League and Coast Guard. In addition, the campaign has obtained the patronage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and has been requested also that of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable.









