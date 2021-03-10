|
March 10, 2021
- In mid-May, a campaign will start for the
collection of spent food oil in ports
-
- It is promoted by the Marevivo association and the consortium
RenOils Municipality
-
- In the middle of next May, "Save
the sea Recycle cooking oil", a multi-year campaign of
awareness of the collection of spent food oil aimed at
to boaters in peninsular marinas and commercial ports and
on the proper management of cooking oil which, if not
recovered correctly, is polluting. The campaign is
promoted by Marevivo, the association that for 36 years has been dealing with the
protection of the sea throughout the national territory, and by
RenOils, a non-profit consortium established in 2016 and
operational since 2018. Among the partners of the initiative, ASSONAT
(National Association of Approdes and Marinas), Naval League and
Coast Guard. In addition, the campaign has obtained the patronage of the
Ministry of Ecological Transition and has been requested
also that of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable.
