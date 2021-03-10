|
- Several governments submit a proposal to the IMO to
decarbonisation of shipping which is the one supported by the
shipping companies
-
- Appreciating the initiative, BIMCO, CLIA, IMCA, Intercargo,
Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and WSC highlight the need
that the project be approved in November
-
- Shipping industry associations BIMCO, Cruise
Lines International Association (CLIA), IMCA, Intercargo,
Interferry, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intertanko,
International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA) and World Shipping
Council (WSC) have announced that some governments that control a
significant share of global maritime transport, including those
Of Georgia, Greece, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Nigeria, Palau,
Singapore and Switzerland, presented today at the International
United Nations Maritime Organization (IMO) a proposal for
the establishment of a fund worth five billion dollars
financed through a mandatory contribution to be paid by the
shipping companies worldwide and aimed at financing research and
development necessary for the maritime sector to be able to
achieve the decarbonisation targets set within the
the UN, thus accepting the same proposal to this effect
long advanced by international shipping associations
(
of the 18th
December 2019).
-
- The representatives of the nine maritime associations have therefore
urged governments to support this proposal at the time of the
next meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the IMO, which is scheduled in the middle of the next
June, in order to make it possible for it to be approved during the
of the next MEETING of the MEPC scheduled for November in
coinciding with the next Conference of the Parties on Change
(COP26) to be held in Glasgow.
BIMCO, CLIA, IMCA, Intercargo, Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and
WSC have highlighted the need to achieve this
result because -- they pointed out -- it will otherwise
'almost impossible' to have the necessary
share of zero-emission ships in service.
-
- The nine associations reiterated that the decarbonisation of
shipping can only take place with an acceleration of the
significant importance of research and development activities given that
there are still no zero-carbon technologies that
can be applied on a large scale to large ocean vessels
and it is therefore necessary that a research and development programme
well-funded, which the shipping industry has agreed to
funding within a global regulatory framework, is launched
immediately under the supervision of the United Nations IMO.
