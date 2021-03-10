



March 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Several governments submit a proposal to the IMO to decarbonisation of shipping which is the one supported by the shipping companies

Appreciating the initiative, BIMCO, CLIA, IMCA, Intercargo, Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and WSC highlight the need that the project be approved in November

Shipping industry associations BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), IMCA, Intercargo, Interferry, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intertanko, International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA) and World Shipping Council (WSC) have announced that some governments that control a significant share of global maritime transport, including those Of Georgia, Greece, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Nigeria, Palau, Singapore and Switzerland, presented today at the International United Nations Maritime Organization (IMO) a proposal for the establishment of a fund worth five billion dollars financed through a mandatory contribution to be paid by the shipping companies worldwide and aimed at financing research and development necessary for the maritime sector to be able to achieve the decarbonisation targets set within the the UN, thus accepting the same proposal to this effect long advanced by international shipping associations ( of the 18th December 2019).

The representatives of the nine maritime associations have therefore urged governments to support this proposal at the time of the next meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the IMO, which is scheduled in the middle of the next June, in order to make it possible for it to be approved during the of the next MEETING of the MEPC scheduled for November in coinciding with the next Conference of the Parties on Change (COP26) to be held in Glasgow. BIMCO, CLIA, IMCA, Intercargo, Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and WSC have highlighted the need to achieve this result because -- they pointed out -- it will otherwise 'almost impossible' to have the necessary share of zero-emission ships in service.

The nine associations reiterated that the decarbonisation of shipping can only take place with an acceleration of the significant importance of research and development activities given that there are still no zero-carbon technologies that can be applied on a large scale to large ocean vessels and it is therefore necessary that a research and development programme well-funded, which the shipping industry has agreed to funding within a global regulatory framework, is launched immediately under the supervision of the United Nations IMO.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail