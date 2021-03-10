|
- Vard delivers a second ship to Coral Expeditions to
small luxury cruise
-
- "Coral Geographer" is 93.7 meters long and
has a capacity of 120 passengers
-
- Vard, a shipbuilding company controlled by the group
Fincantieri, delivered to the Australian company Coral
Expeditions the new Coral Geographer,the second ship to be
Coral's small-scale luxury cruise
Adventurer that Vard delivered to the same company
in 2019.
-
- Coral Geographer has been specially designed
to navigate to remote and exotic destinations, in Asia and
Oceania. Built at the Vung Tau shipyard in
Vietnam, the ship has a length of 93.7 meters and a capacity
of 120 passengers. True to the principles of Coral Expeditions for the
australian market, the on-board environment was finished with
a high standard of comfort, with cabins that, thanks to large
balconies, occupy more than half of the total area of the
Ship. The maiden voyage will depart from Cairns,
Queensland, at the end of March.
