



March 10, 2021

"Coral Geographer" is 93.7 meters long and has a capacity of 120 passengers

Vard, a shipbuilding company controlled by the group Fincantieri, delivered to the Australian company Coral Expeditions the new Coral Geographer,the second ship to be Coral's small-scale luxury cruise Adventurer that Vard delivered to the same company in 2019.

Coral Geographer has been specially designed to navigate to remote and exotic destinations, in Asia and Oceania. Built at the Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam, the ship has a length of 93.7 meters and a capacity of 120 passengers. True to the principles of Coral Expeditions for the australian market, the on-board environment was finished with a high standard of comfort, with cabins that, thanks to large balconies, occupy more than half of the total area of the Ship. The maiden voyage will depart from Cairns, Queensland, at the end of March.









