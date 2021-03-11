



March 11, 2021

Original news Federlogistica-Conftrasporto calls for immediate refreshments for companies operating at airports

Merlo: priority attention is needed for businesses who didn't get any support

Federlogistica-Conftrasporto urges the government to provide urgently to provide aid for the categories operating in the airports, whose business has been severely affected and in fact zeroed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility sustainable people, Enrico Giovannini, the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo, recalling that "in an area in which previous governments have committed significant resources only for Alitalia without achieving any concrete results and today the same scenario as months and years ago", stressed to the two ministers that "Federlogistica-Conftrasporto calls for immediate refreshments and therefore a priority attention to the companies that, in the airport sector, have not obtained any support and today see their survival at risk and, with this, thousands of jobs.'

According to Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, it is therefore essential that the next catering decree will include these categories of strategic importance for the future relaunch of the country.







