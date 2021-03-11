|
- Federlogistica-Conftrasporto calls for immediate refreshments for
companies operating at airports
-
- Merlo: priority attention is needed for businesses
who didn't get any support
-
- Federlogistica-Conftrasporto urges the government to provide
urgently to provide aid for the categories operating in the
airports, whose business has been severely affected
and in fact zeroed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
- Addressing the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo
Giorgetti and the Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
sustainable people, Enrico Giovannini, the president of
Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo, recalling that "in
an area in which previous governments have committed significant
resources only for Alitalia without achieving any concrete results and
today the same scenario as months and years ago",
stressed to the two ministers that "Federlogistica-Conftrasporto
calls for immediate refreshments and therefore a priority attention to the
companies that, in the airport sector, have not obtained any
support and today see their survival at risk and, with
this, thousands of jobs.'
-
- According to Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, it is therefore essential
that the next catering decree will include these categories of
strategic importance for the future relaunch of the country.
