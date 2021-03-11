|
March 11, 2021
- Increasing containers and liquid bulk
-
- Last month freight traffic in the port of Barcelona
increased by +10.1% to 5.11 million
compared to 4.65 million tonnes in February 2020.
The growth was generated by the increase in the volume of goods
containerised and liquid bulk. Overall in the segment
of miscellaneous goods traffic was 3.86 million
tonnes (+12.5%), of which 3.08 million tonnes of
container (+23.0%) totaled with a handling of containers
equal to 293,000 teu (+20.8%) - with 125,000 teu in transit (+38.0%) And
168,000 in import-export (+10.5%) - and 784,000 tons of goods
conventional (-15.7%). In the new car sector, the
traffic was 49,000 units (-23.2%). The bulk
amounted to 888,000 tonnes (+7.0%), including
638,000 tons of hydrocarbons (+6.2%) and 249,000 other cargoes
(+9.1%). Dry bulk fell by -4.7% to 364,000
Tons.
-
- In February 2021, cruise traffic at the Catalan airport
still firm result, while that of the ferries was
24,000 passengers, with an increase of +27.0% which is the
first percentage change in positive sign after 17 months
consecutive declines.
-
- In the first two months of this year, the Spanish port
10.29 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +3.5% in the first two months of 2020. In the sector
of miscellaneous goods the total was 7.86 million
tonnes (+13.8%), with container traffic of 6.32
million tonnes (+22.3%) and 595,000 teu (+17.9%) - including
262,000 in transit (+30.8%) and 333,000 in import-export (+9.3%) - and
conventional freight traffic of 1.54 million tonnes
(-11,4%). The handling of cars was 81,000 vehicles
(-26,4%). Liquid bulk was 1.77 million tonnes
(-23,3%) and solid ones 662,000 tons (-9.3%). The traffic of
ferry passengers was 50,000 units
(-54,9%).
