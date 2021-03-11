



March 11, 2021

Original news In February, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona increased by +10.1%

Increasing containers and liquid bulk

Last month freight traffic in the port of Barcelona increased by +10.1% to 5.11 million compared to 4.65 million tonnes in February 2020. The growth was generated by the increase in the volume of goods containerised and liquid bulk. Overall in the segment of miscellaneous goods traffic was 3.86 million tonnes (+12.5%), of which 3.08 million tonnes of container (+23.0%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to 293,000 teu (+20.8%) - with 125,000 teu in transit (+38.0%) And 168,000 in import-export (+10.5%) - and 784,000 tons of goods conventional (-15.7%). In the new car sector, the traffic was 49,000 units (-23.2%). The bulk amounted to 888,000 tonnes (+7.0%), including 638,000 tons of hydrocarbons (+6.2%) and 249,000 other cargoes (+9.1%). Dry bulk fell by -4.7% to 364,000 Tons.

In February 2021, cruise traffic at the Catalan airport still firm result, while that of the ferries was 24,000 passengers, with an increase of +27.0% which is the first percentage change in positive sign after 17 months consecutive declines.

In the first two months of this year, the Spanish port 10.29 million tonnes of goods, with a increase of +3.5% in the first two months of 2020. In the sector of miscellaneous goods the total was 7.86 million tonnes (+13.8%), with container traffic of 6.32 million tonnes (+22.3%) and 595,000 teu (+17.9%) - including 262,000 in transit (+30.8%) and 333,000 in import-export (+9.3%) - and conventional freight traffic of 1.54 million tonnes (-11,4%). The handling of cars was 81,000 vehicles (-26,4%). Liquid bulk was 1.77 million tonnes (-23,3%) and solid ones 662,000 tons (-9.3%). The traffic of ferry passengers was 50,000 units (-54,9%).







