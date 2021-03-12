



March 12, 2021

Original news Giovannini: the green light from the parliamentary committees is good to the commissioning of 58 infrastructure works with a value of 66 billions of euros

The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility sustainable countries, Enrico Giovannini, expressed satisfaction with the positive opinions expressed yesterday by the Public Works Commission of the Senate and the Environment and Transport Committees of the Chamber of Deputies draft decree of the President of the Council of Ministers on infrastructure interventions subject to police stationing. "Now - underlined Giovannini - it is possible to speed up the realization of 58 important works for the development of our country, long awaited by citizens and businesses. We will proceed immediately with the completion of the Dpcm process so that the commissioners can start their work. It will benefit the whole country and in particular the Mezzogiorno, where the largest share of the investment is expected. Starting tasks will also provide a stimulus to employment and recovery economic activity, allowing a shift in traffic in favour of the rail transport, in line with the objective of a more sustainable in terms of the environment, better protection of resources threatened by the climate crisis, the strengthening of water ports and the improvement of public security services.'

Noting that 'an undertaking will be required commissioners, companies and, in particular, the those who will work on the construction sites', in this regard the Minister recalled the protocol signed with the social partners last December that, in accordance with the rules of the contract optimizes working shifts, even in teams operating in 24/7, to make the construction sites and to encourage the increase in the number of employment conditions in conditions of full security.

Giovannini specified that "this is only a first Step. In a short time, once we have defined with Parliament and conference of presidents of the regions the general criteria for identify the works also taking into account what has been observed in the assessments expressed today (yesterday, ed.)by Parliament and the Conference - he explained - we will present a second list of interventions for which commissioners should be appointed. But it should be remembered that the use of the police station should not be the practice. Is necessary, therefore, to proceed in parallel to simplify ordinary procedures and obligations and strengthen public administration by entering staff with specific skills and in the fields of innovation and digitalisation."

Giovannini recalled that overall the works subject to the police station are 14 road infrastructure, 16 infrastructure railway, a metro (rome's metro line C), 12 water infrastructure, three port infrastructure, 12 infrastructure for public security facilities. The 58 works have funding already available amounting to approximately 40 billion against a total cost of EUR 66.1 billion. Of these, 26.9 billion is allocated to infrastructure located in the South, 21.6 billion for operations in the North and 17.6 billion for addressed to works in Central Italy. Forty-six billion euros are intended for the construction of railway works, 10.8 road infrastructure, 5.8 billion for the rapid transport of 1.7 billion for port infrastructure, 1.2 billion for water works and 538 million for public safety facilities.

The infrastructure to be commissioner, provided for in the Dpcm, is in much of the strategic planning document "Italia Veloce", attached to the Economic and Finance 2020, which has defined a framework for strategic and priorities for the development of the country. Some of these works are also included in the proposal of the National Recovery And Resilience.

Among the railway works, included in the Dpcm that received the favourable opinion of the Parliamentary Committees, including: high-speed/high-capacity route Brescia-Verona-Padova, the upgrading of the Venice-Trieste line, the enhancement with high-speed features of the Director Salerno-Reggio Calabria and the Director of Taranto-Metaponto-Potenza-Battipaglia, the realization of the high speed/high capacity Palermo-Catania-Messina, the restoration of the Palermo-Trapani line (via Milo), the closure of of rome's railway ring, the completion of the doubling of the pontremolese railway axis, the construction of works on the naples-bari railway line, while the intervention for the transport of rapid mass concern the Metro C of Rome. Infrastructure road works, interventions are planned for the upgrading of the 106 Ionian State Road, Salaria State Road, Hwy 17 of the Abruzzo and Appulo-Samnitical Apennines, of the Gargano Highway and the E 78 Grosseto-Fano. Port works concern the Dock europe in the port of Livorno, the new dam in the port of Genoa and the relaunch of shipbuilding in the port of Palermo. For the water infrastructure projects are planned for the safety of the Peschiera Aqueduct (which serves central Italy and Rome) and 10 dams in Sardinia and Sicily. Finally, there are plans to interventions in barracks and multifunctional public safety centers in Bologna, Catania, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Rome.







