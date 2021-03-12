|
March 12, 2021
- Giovannini: the green light from the parliamentary committees is good
to the commissioning of 58 infrastructure works with a value of 66
billions of euros
- "It should be remembered- said the Minister - that the
use of the police station must not be the practice.'
- The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
sustainable countries, Enrico Giovannini, expressed satisfaction with the
positive opinions expressed yesterday by the Public Works Commission of the
Senate and the Environment and Transport Committees of the Chamber of Deputies
draft decree of the President of the Council of Ministers on
infrastructure interventions subject to police stationing. "Now
- underlined Giovannini - it is possible to speed up the
realization of 58 important works for the development of our
country, long awaited by citizens and businesses. We will proceed
immediately with the completion of the Dpcm process so that the
commissioners can start their work. It will benefit
the whole country and in particular the Mezzogiorno, where
the largest share of the investment is expected. Starting tasks
will also provide a stimulus to employment and recovery
economic activity, allowing a shift in traffic in favour of the
rail transport, in line with the objective of a more
sustainable in terms of the environment, better protection of resources
threatened by the climate crisis, the strengthening of water
ports and the improvement of public security services.'
- Noting that 'an undertaking will be required
commissioners, companies and, in particular, the
those who will work on the construction sites', in this regard the Minister
recalled the protocol signed with the social partners
last December that, in accordance with the rules of the contract
optimizes working shifts, even in teams operating in
24/7, to make the
construction sites and to encourage the increase in the number of
employment conditions in conditions of full security.
- Giovannini specified that "this is only a first
Step. In a short time, once we have defined with Parliament and
conference of presidents of the regions the general criteria for
identify the works also taking into account what has been observed in the
assessments expressed today (yesterday, ed.)by Parliament and the
Conference - he explained - we will present a second list of
interventions for which commissioners should be appointed. But it should be remembered that the
use of the police station should not be the practice. Is
necessary, therefore, to proceed in parallel to simplify
ordinary procedures and obligations and strengthen public
administration by entering staff with specific skills
and in the fields of innovation and digitalisation."
- Giovannini recalled that overall the works subject to the
police station are 14 road infrastructure, 16 infrastructure
railway, a metro (rome's metro line C), 12
water infrastructure, three port infrastructure, 12
infrastructure for public security facilities. The 58 works have
funding already available amounting to approximately 40 billion
against a total cost of EUR 66.1 billion. Of these,
26.9 billion is allocated to infrastructure located in the South,
21.6 billion for operations in the North and 17.6 billion for
addressed to works in Central Italy. Forty-six billion euros
are intended for the construction of railway works, 10.8
road infrastructure, 5.8 billion for the rapid transport of
1.7 billion for port infrastructure, 1.2 billion for
water works and 538 million for public safety facilities.
- The infrastructure to be commissioner, provided for in the Dpcm, is in
much of the strategic planning document
"Italia Veloce", attached to the Economic and
Finance 2020, which has defined a framework for strategic and
priorities for the development of the country. Some of these works are
also included in the proposal of the National Recovery And
Resilience.
- Among the railway works, included in the Dpcm that received the
favourable opinion of the Parliamentary Committees, including:
high-speed/high-capacity route
Brescia-Verona-Padova, the upgrading of the Venice-Trieste line,
the enhancement with high-speed features of the
Director Salerno-Reggio Calabria and the Director of
Taranto-Metaponto-Potenza-Battipaglia, the realization of the
high speed/high capacity Palermo-Catania-Messina,
the restoration of the Palermo-Trapani line (via Milo), the closure of
of rome's railway ring, the completion of the doubling of the
pontremolese railway axis, the construction of works on the
naples-bari railway line, while the intervention for the transport of
rapid mass concern the Metro C of Rome. Infrastructure
road works, interventions are planned for the upgrading of the
106 Ionian State Road, Salaria State Road, Hwy 17
of the Abruzzo and Appulo-Samnitical Apennines, of the Gargano Highway
and the E 78 Grosseto-Fano. Port works concern the Dock
europe in the port of Livorno, the new dam in the port of Genoa and the
relaunch of shipbuilding in the port of Palermo. For the
water infrastructure projects are planned for the
safety of the Peschiera Aqueduct (which serves central Italy
and Rome) and 10 dams in Sardinia and Sicily. Finally, there are plans to
interventions in barracks and multifunctional public safety centers
in Bologna, Catania, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Rome.
