|
|
|
|
March 12, 2021
|
|
- Webinar of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the regime of the Port
Trieste International Franc
-
- It is scheduled for Monday at 18.00
-
- The International Propeller Club Port of Trieste has
organized for next Monday at 6.00 pm a webinar
to discuss the regime of Porto Franco Internazionale del
port of Trieste and its implementation. Speakers of the meeting
will be Stefano Zunarelli, professor of Navigation Law
University of Bologna, Enrico Samer, President and
CEO of Samer & Co. Shipping Spa and Stefano
Visintin, president of the association ASPT-ASTRA Friuli Venezia
Julia.
-
- The webinar, conducted by the President of the Propeller Club, Fabrizio
Zerbini, and moderated by journalist Riccardo Coretti, will compare
the various forms of customs disciplines such as ZES, ZLS and other useful
to facilitate investment and trade, which is increasingly
requests from ports, interports and national economic realities
port, intermodality and
Logistics.
-
- In addition, an end will be used to describe the situation of the airport
in the light of the incomplete application of the rules that
regulate the special regime of Porto Franco Internazionale and
necessary to obtain, instead, the full and effective
Application.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail