



March 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Webinar of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the regime of the Port Trieste International Franc

It is scheduled for Monday at 18.00

The International Propeller Club Port of Trieste has organized for next Monday at 6.00 pm a webinar to discuss the regime of Porto Franco Internazionale del port of Trieste and its implementation. Speakers of the meeting will be Stefano Zunarelli, professor of Navigation Law University of Bologna, Enrico Samer, President and CEO of Samer & Co. Shipping Spa and Stefano Visintin, president of the association ASPT-ASTRA Friuli Venezia Julia.

The webinar, conducted by the President of the Propeller Club, Fabrizio Zerbini, and moderated by journalist Riccardo Coretti, will compare the various forms of customs disciplines such as ZES, ZLS and other useful to facilitate investment and trade, which is increasingly requests from ports, interports and national economic realities port, intermodality and Logistics.

In addition, an end will be used to describe the situation of the airport in the light of the incomplete application of the rules that regulate the special regime of Porto Franco Internazionale and necessary to obtain, instead, the full and effective Application.







