March 12, 2021
- The pandemic is having a strong negative impact on the business
port of Global Ports Holding
- Last year, cruise traffic in the terminals of the
group fell by -76%
- In 2020, the port division of the Turkish group Global Ports
Holding (GPH), which focuses mainly on the
cruises, was particularly impressed by the effects of the
covid-19 pandemic. Last year the revenues of the
recorded a decrease of -41% compared to 2019, having
395.9 million Turkish liras (EUR 44 million),
amount that is net of the impact of the accounting principle
IFRIC 12 on concession service agreements which in
specific has been applied to the activities
terminal cruise terminals in Nassau. In 2020, the
gph has totalled a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of
127.1 million Turkish liras, down -71%
on the previous annual year.
- Last year, the group's cruise terminals moved
traffic of only 1.3 million passengers, with a contraction of
-76% compared to 2019, the volume of traffic that was
achieved essentially in the first quarter when the
governments had not initiated measures to limit mobility
necessary to contain the pandemic.
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, the port division
revenues of 375.9 million Turkish liras, with a
decrease of -33% on the corresponding period of the previous year,
and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of 14.1 million (-85%).
