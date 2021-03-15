



March 15, 2021

Original news A consortium between Adani Ports, John Keells and SLPA will manage new West Container Terminal of the port of Columbus

It will have a annual ability to traffic pairs to 3,5 million teu

Indiana Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) has announced to have received a letter of attempts from the Ministry of the Ports and the Marine Transport Sri Lankan and from Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) for the construction and the management of new West Container Terminal (WCT) of the port Sinhalese of Columbus, activity that APSEZ will realize with the John Keells Holdings Sinhalese and to the same SLPA within a consortium that will receive the mandate to put into effect the project.

The new container terminal, that Build will be managed within a contract of the type, Operated and Transfer (BOT) of the duration 35-year-old, will have a line of dock of 1.400 meters with depth of the -20 backdrop meters that - he has emphasized APSEZ - a head physician will ultra make of this landing place hub of transhipment for the ships Large Carrier Container. To full regime new terminal WCT will have a annual ability to containerized trade pairs to 3,5 million teu.

The John Keells group work in the harbour field mainly through the South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT), society of which possesses 42% of the capital that manages a container terminal in the port of Columbus and that it is participated also by the APM Terminals of the shipowning group Danish A.P.Møller-Mærsk, by the SLPA and the Peony Investments of the shipowning group taiwanese Evergreen.