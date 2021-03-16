



March 16, 2021

In the last trimester an increase of +2.8% is recorded

Last year the traffic of the goods enlivened from the German ports is diminished of the -6,4% being piled to 275,7 million tons regarding 294,5 million tons in 2019. Statistical the Federal Office of Germany has announced today that if in the 2020 traffic of export is dropped light of -1,4% having totaled the 111,2 million one tons, the import traffic has marked a come down emphasized contraction more of the -9,2% being to 158,1 million tons. Important also the bending of the national traffic that has been attested 6,5 million to tons (- 14.5%).

The statistical Office has specified that if in the first trimester last year the traffic is diminished moderately (- 3.6%) regarding the same period of 2019, as a result of the restrictions introduced for the pandemic of Covid-19 in the next months from April to July are recorded bendings to double figure, with the marked more important decrease in the May months (- 16.8%) and june (- 15.8%). From August 2020 the trend negative remarkablly has been flattened and last month of November, for the first time from the year precedence, the traffic enlivened from the harbour ports of call has shown an increment (+3.7%). Altogether in the fourth trimester of the 2020 volume of traffic he has turned out advanced of +2.8% regarding the correspondent period of the year precedence.

Last year the single containerized trade has been pairs to 14 million teu, the -6,9% in less regarding 2019.

In the 2020 Amburgo it has been the hit port more from the crisis having enlivened a traffic of 109,2 million tons (- 6.8%). The port of Bremen-Bremerhaven has enlivened 46,6 million tons (- 2.1%) and that of Wilhelmshaven 22,8 million tons (- 1.2%), while the traffic in the port of Rostock has marked an light increment of +0.7% having been is pairs to 20,1 million tons.

