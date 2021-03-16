



March 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news CLECAT and ESC exhort the EU to restore the fluidity of the transalpine traffic goods between Italy and Germany

The two associations exhort the Commission to find solutions to the limitations to the transit of heavy vehicles taxes from Tirol

The associations of houses of shipment and logistics CLECAT and ESC have sent a letter to the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which they express worry for the difficulties of the transports of the goods between Italy and Germany and the remainder of Europe caused by the limitations to the heavy traffic taxes from the government of Tirol, situation whom - they have evidenced the two organizations - ulterior problems and burdens to the industry determine and provoke also an increment of the emissions produced from the supply chain.

Remembering to last year have express favor for the appeal turned to the tirolese government from the European commissioner to the Transports, Adina-Ioana Valean, so that the circulation prohibition was loosened, in letter CLECAT and European Shippers' Council has specified that however the prohibition ulteriorly is postponed at the beginning of this year. The two associations have explained that such prohibition, introduced in order to try to mitigate the atmospheric pollution in the region, instead has determined an increment of the congestion, with the consequent increase of the emissions.

Moreover CLECAT and ESC complain a deficiency of services of travelling freeway ROLA, in particular in the night hours, offered from the railroads Austrians, services that however - they have specified the two associations - even if they represent a solution alternative, this turns out anything but efficient date the short draft realized on track, that he turns out inferior to 100 kilometers, than cannot therefore be considered which arranged transport.

CLECAT and ESC therefore have exhorted the EU commission to find a solution that it allows to resolve the current difficulties of transalpine transit.