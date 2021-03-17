



March 17, 2021

Original news The port of Los Angeles establishes the own new record of traffic of the container for the February month

Enlivened 799 thousand teu (+46.9%)

So as happened last month for Long Beach, the other main harbour port of call of West American Coast ( of 11 March 2021), to February the 2021 also port of Los Angeles has achieved the own new record of enlivened containerized trade having 799 thousand teu, with a decided increment of +46.9% on the February a 2020 and increase of 74 thousand teu compared to the previous record recorded to February 2018.

The new record for February is established thanks to the volumes of traffic never reached previously for this month in the full segment of disembarks of container, that they are piled to 413 thousand teu (+52.9%), and in that of handling of empty containers, that they have been pairs to 285 thousand teuu (+104.4%). To full February 2021 it embarks to it of container instead are diminished of the -24,7% attesting itself to 101 thousand teu.

In the first period of two months of this year the port of Los Angeles has enlivened a total of 1,63 million teu, with a rise of +21.1% on the first two months of 2020, of which full 850 thousand teu to disembarkation (+24.2%), 220 thousand teu to full boarding (- 22.0%) and 564 thousand teu empty (+47.3%).