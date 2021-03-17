



March 17, 2021

The objective is to invest in multimodali structures in Asia

Terminalista group PSA International of Singapore, through the society integrally controlled PSA Northeast Asia Supply Chain, has signed an agreement with the German Duisburger Hafen (duisport), the society that manages the port of Duisburg that is the main European internal harbour port of call, in order to constitute joint venture Multimodal Investments Pte Ltd (MIPL) that it will have the scope to invest in multimodali logistic structures in Asia in order to increase the connections between Europe and Asia.

The understanding previews that duisport, through the MIPL, it acquires a quota the current investments of group PSA in multimodali logistic structures in China, between which Until Singapore Chongqing the DC Multimodal Logistics (SSCDC) of Chongqing and the Network of railway terminals of China United International Rail Co. (CUIRC), society participated from PSA and, between the other associates, from the Chinese railway group Lower Railway.