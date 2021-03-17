



March 17, 2021

Referring to the today's participation to the Chamber of Deputies of the ministra for the South, Mara Carfagna, in the course of which it has announced an operation of simplification of the procedures on Special the Economic Zones, the Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti), remembering that they give beyond a year has proposed the simplification of the procedures and the regarding norm the ZES and Special Logistic Zones (ZLS) has observed that the announcement portends that us is moving in the just direction: "Assoporti - the president of the association has remembered, Daniele Rossi - has worked in order to look for the simplification of this instrument a lot important for the valorization of the areas in the South of the Country. With the simplification - it has emphasized Rossi - it is reached the right roads in order to return effective the ZES".

"In order to make to leave a company - it has continued the president of Assoporti - in our Country they serve an authorization some thirty, the which released authorization the ZES does not have to be the trentunesima because this would mean sanction the failure of an instrument potentially much profit. That of the ZES must be the only authorization! We consider essential to begin a distance of normative simplification in order to allow the necessary for the increase of the logistic competitiveness and harbour infrastructural development of the Country".