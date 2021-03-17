



March 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Al via the work of realization of the dock of West of the port of Gioia Tauro

Of the length of about 400 meters, it will have a depth of the -17 backdrop meters

Shortly the work of realization of the dock of West of the port of Gioia Tauro will leave, work of the value of about 12,6 million euros that will be realized by the Fincosit. The Harbour Authority has remembered that the project heads to complete the banchinamento of the port that, in this drawn of about 400 meters of length, will have a depth of the backdrop pairs to -17 meters. The work will have to be completed in a year from the beginning of the work and will be finalized to the creation of approaches it of the dry dock, structure that joins in the total programming of throws again of the calabrian port of call.