



March 17, 2021

The company of containerized navigation German Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement in order to buy the entire capital of the Dutch Nile Dutch Investments (NileDutch), company with 350 dependent that a fleet of multipurpose ships has that embark mainly exceptional container and cargos and that it is employed in the connections with the ports of the West Africa within ten marine services.

"Africa - the managing director of the society has explained German owner of a shipping company, Rolf Habben Jansen - is an important strategic market in increase for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisition of the NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will constitute an excellent addition to our current activities in the continent. Together our customers will benefit from a wider net from and for Africa let alone from a frequency of departures very more elevated".

