



March 18, 2021

The relative result to the entire exercise anniversary is piled to 935 million euros (+150.5%)

Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed today the performances financial institutions and operating records achieved in the fourth trimester of the 2020 that the company of German navigation had announced in previsional terms in the end of January ( on 27 January 2021). In the quarterly period the revenues are piled to 3,41 billion euros, in increase of +9.1% on the trimester October-December of 2019. EBITDA and EBIT have been pairs respective to 883 million euros (+85.9%) and 457 million euros (+170.4%). The profit clearly has recorded an increment of +415.6% having totaled 397 million euros.

Of 3,41 billion euros of revenues, 682,9 million are generated by the realized transports of the fleet on the transpacifiche routes (+19.9%) on which the portacontainer of the company they have transported containerized cargo volumes pairs to 483 thousand teu (- 1.2%) on the 3,14 million one teu altogether transported in the last trimester of 2020 (+3.8%). The revenues produced in the last trimester last year from the services with the Latin America have been pairs to 749,8 million euros (+0.2%), lines that have transported cargos pairs to 789 thousand teu (+8.8%). The services with Far East have generated revenues pairs to 545,6 million euros (+2.2%) with transported volumes pairs to 642 thousand teu (+15.5%). The ships employed in the services ocean-going liners have produced to revenues pairs to 527,7 million dollars (- 16.5%) transporting cargos in container pairs to 468 thousand teu (- 4.1%). The volume of transactions realized from the services with the Middle East has been of 293,7 million euros (+22.8%) and the transported volumes have been pairs to 395 thousand teu (+9.4%). The marine services with Europe, the Mediterranean, Africa and Oceania have totaled revenues pairs to 159,3 million euros (- 0.9%) with transported volumes pairs to 172 thousand teu (+0.6%). The services intra-asiati have generated us revenues pairs to 116,9 million euros (+2.8%) with transported volumes pairs to 192 thousand teu (- 17.9%).

In entire 2020, year in which the fleet of the company it has transported containerized volumes pairs to 11,8 million teu, with a decrease of the -1,6% on 2019, the revenues of the shipowning group have been attested to 12,77 billion euros (+1.3%), the EBITDA to 2,70 billion euros (+36.0%), the EBIT to 1,31 billion euros (+62.1%) and the profit clearly to 935 million euros (+150.5%).

About the perspectives for 2021, the managing director of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, has not canted himself asserting that the company navigates at sight even if the year is begun much well: "also 2021 - it has explained - will be dominated by the total pandemic of coronavirus and presumablly the current throttlings of the supply chain will only be reduced in meaningful way in the second half of the year of the year. Thanks to continuous hard the question of consumer goods we have begun the current financial year very positively. However - it has concluded - for the moment the risks connected to the pandemic last, even if the vaccination campaigns in existence all over the world suggest that the first steps have been completed towards the normalization".

