



March 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Messina: the modifications of the demanded Italian norms on the shipping from the EU can have a positive effect on the occupation

The Recovery Fund - it has emphasized the president of Assarmatori - can facilitate the investments that the Italian shipowners will realize for the energetic transition

The modification demanded from the EU to extend the norms of the Italian International Registry and the tonnage tax to the communitarian flags can have positive repercussions on the occupation of the marine Italians. It has evidenced today president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, taking part to the webinar organized from the shipowning association with Conftrasporto and Confcommercio-Enterprise for Italy, from the title "marine Job and investments in the scene Covid post: Shipping, a engine for the resumption and the job", to which the new minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility has participated, Enrico Giovannini.

"The modification of the regime of aid to the field sets up from the EU commission - Messina has explained - must allow, not only the necessary extension of the benefits previewed from the Italian law on the International Registry to the ships that fly European flags, but also a fair one, corrected and prorated distribution of the resources, today too much concentrated on the support of areas and less strategic activities. The modification sets up from Europe - the president of Assarmatori has asserted - will allow a strong increase of the occupation of the marine Italians and the possibility to invest on the marine occupation in inactivity gives beyond ten years".

Messina then is returned on the topic, already supported with force the public assembly of Assarmatori of last November, of the enormous opportunity represented from the Recovery Fund in order to facilitate the investments that the Italian shipowners will realize for the energetic transition of the fleets engaged in the routes of connection with the islands and on the Freeways of the Sea, for the means employment that guarantees the environmental sustainability of the transport.