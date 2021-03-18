



March 18, 2021

In the 2022 Fincantieri it will deliver the new cruise ship to the Princess Cruises

Today in the plant of the Fincantieri to Monfalcone the Discovery Princess, the sixth unit of the class "Royal" constructed for the society is launched owner of a shipping company Princess Cruises, brand of the American group Carnival Corporation. It will now begin the phase of the preparations of the internal ones that will carry to the delivery of the ship the next year.

Realized on the base of the project of the binoculars Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, constructed and always delivered from the ship yard of Monfalcone beginning from 2013, the new unit will have a tonnage of 145.000 tons.

The relationship between the yard of Monfalcone and Princess Cruises will continue with the two cruise ships of next generation from 175.000 tons of tonnage, greatest up to now realized in Italy. The units will accommodate about 4.300 passengers and will be first of the fleet of the shipowner to being fed primariamente to which liquified natural gas.