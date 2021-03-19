



March 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Between London and Edinburgh a crash is outlined on the carriage frees

Minister McKee invites the government of the United Kingdom to clarify own position on the adopted model of green ports from Scotland

The government of Scotland has asked the government of the United Kingdom to make clarity on the future of the "ports Scottish greens", the harbour model of zone with special fiscal and customs regime that is adopted by Scotland having adapted - in the intentions of the government of Edinburgh - the model of freeport of the London government to the context of the Scottish market.

The executive of Edinburgh has in program in the next few days to start the procedures of contest for the creation of the ports greens and, with the scope to make it in collaboration with the government of the United Kingdom, the Scottish minister of the Commerce, Ivan McKee, has exhorted the government of London to clarify own position with respect to the green ports in sight of the start of the contests, in the within of which it will be demanded the participants to engage itself to adopt criteria previewed from the Fair Work First, the approach adopted from the government of Edinburgh in order to promote fair conditions of job and of elevated quality in the Scottish market of the job and in order to contribute to the transition of Scotland towards an impact on the atmosphere pairs to zero.

Explaining because of this exhortation in it confronts of the government of London, minister McKee, specifying that - from when the government of the United Kingdom has announced the intention to institute carriage frees in all the United Kingdom - the government of which it takes part has worked with that of London on this topic in good faith, it has specified that, "unfortunately, now it seems that is a lack of will by the government of the United Kingdom to join to our relative ambitions to the ports concerns based on fair conditions of job and annulled environmental impact".

McKee has invited therefore government of London to answer in the next few days given next beginning, on 25 March, of period pre-electoral in Scotland and - has added minister - if the conclusion that London has been withdrawn from this collaborativo process, "in such case had to be drawn would invite them to confirm it and to explain it to the ports, the airports, the local authorities and the entire economic community of Scotland".