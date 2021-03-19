



March 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New nominations to the Committee of management of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern

Designated the representatives of the Municipalities of Livorno and Piombino

The nomination of the members of the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea is proceeding Northern, organ whose members will remain in charge in charge for a four-year term from the date of takeover coinciding with the date of the first useful sitting. In the blackberries of the designation by the Tuscany Region, in fact members of the organ of address of the agency of government of the ports of Livorno, Piombino are named the others, Portoferraio, Rio Marina, Cavo and Capraia. The Committee, presided from the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, turns out composed from the marine director of the Tuscany, Gaetano Angora, by Nerio Busdraghi and Simone Verucci, these last two designated respective from the Municipality of Livorno and that of Piombino. With next provision integration will be arranged of the Committee of management with the member designated from the Tuscany Region.