



March 19, 2021

Record of traffic in the second half of the year

Last year the harbour terminals of the group Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 83,7 million teu, with a decrease of the -3% on the 2019 that is generated by the bending of the -8% of the traffic enlivened in the first semester of the 2020 regarding the same period of the year precedence, while in the second half of the year last year the traffic volume has reached the quota record of 45,0 million teu, with a progression of +3% on the period July-December of 2019.

If last year the containerized trade enlivened from the Chinese terminals of the associate Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) is increased of +1% being piled 23,7 million teu ( of 8 February 2021), the volume of traffic enlivened from the other Chinese harbour terminals of group HPH has remained stable to 13,5 million teu. The traffic in the European harbour terminals of the group is dropped of the -6,2% to 15,2 million teu and that enlivened from the terminals in Asia, Australia and other regions is diminished of the -5% to 31,3 million teu.

In 2020 group HPH USA 4,2 billion dollars have recorded revenues pairs to 38,9 billion dollars of Hong Kong (), with a bending of the -7% on the exercise anniversary precedence. The EBITDA has been of 10,9 billion dollars of Hong Kong (- 19%) and the operating profit of 6,7 billion (- 26%).

