



March 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Evergreen will order the construction of 20 portacontainer from 15.000 teu

The value of the store clerk will pile to 2,3-2,6 billion dollars

The company of taiwanese navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation has announced today the decision to carry out an important investment in the construction of new ships, with the order of 20 portacontainer from 15.000 teu. The investment previewed for each unit is of 115-130 million dollars, for a total value of the store clerk who will pile to 2,3-2,6 billion dollars.

Evergreen has specified that negotiations for the construction of the 20 ships with the Chinese ship yards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co are on. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., with the Japanese ship yard Imabari Shipbuilding Co. and with the South Korean ship yards Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.