



March 22, 2021

Original news Coast will resume the crocieristiche activities in Italy to May

The first May the first departure of "Costa Smeralda"

Costa Crociere sends back the ripartenza of its ships to May. Today the company has explained that the decision is taken in consideration of the restrictions still in vigor in Italy and other European Countries in order to contain the epidemic of Covid-19, measures that do not allow with the company to offer to own hosts the best experience than vacation in cruise above all regarding the visits of the destinations.

Based on the new program, the first departure available of Costa Smeralda will be that of the first May, with an unchanged route that previews undermine-cruises in Italy of three and four days, or in alternative an entire cruise of seven days, with ports of call to Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From on 12 June Costa Smeralda it will return instead proposing cruises of a week in the western Mediterranean that will visit Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseilles) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma of Majorca).

At last, in agreement with the recent one roadmap for the resumption of international tourism in Greece, the date of departure of Costa Luminosa, the second ship previewed Coast to re-enter service with cruises of a week in Greece and Croatia, is postponed on 16 May by Trieste, and the next day from Bari.

Coast has announced moreover that it is working with the national and local authorities of the Countries comprised in the routes of its ships to out of Italy, in order to define in the detail the modalities of development of its operations. Coast has remembered that, as already announced previously, all the other cruises programmed until the May end, and not comprised in the routes of updated Costa Smeralda and Costa Luminosa today, are cancelled.