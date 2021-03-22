



March 22, 2021

It occupies an area of 50.000 square metres

The altoatesina Gruber Logistics has opened an own warehouse to Corteolona and Genzone (Pavia) on an area of 50.000 square metres used after services of integrated logistics. The company has emphasized that the warehouse is situated to south of Milan in a strategic position for the connections north-south and the possibility to serve with effectiveness is the hinterland Milanese is the area of Piacenza and that, thanks to its extension, a height very fourteen meters and an area used after the packing and activity to added value, the warehouse are anticipated third parties as one of main logistic infrastructures of the region.

New the hub will be also one of the main depots through which Gruber Logistics will go to test solutions deep learning and predictive analyses times to support the productive planning of its same customers. Today a first phase of collection and analysis of big date is on to which it will follow in the course of 2021 and in the first half of the 2022 experimentation in the field of the solutions studied.