



March 23, 2021

The German company work connections between Europe, Africa and the USA Gulf

The marine agency Cosulich Siblings has acquired the representation in Italy of the company of German navigation Maritime MACS Carrier Shipping Gmbh Co. The society of Amburgo, familiar type, is founded in 1970 by Felix Scheder Bieschin and today it has a fleet of multipurpose ships for the conventional cargo transport and containerized employees in connections between Europe, Africa and the USA Gulf.

In particular, the service MACS, that it connects Europe with Africa, is operated with six ships that climb with frequency decay them the ports of Rotterdam Amburgo, Bremen, Immingham, Antwerp and Leixoes continuing for the continent African towards the ports of Walvis Bay in Namibia, Cape Town in South Africa and Maputo in Mozambique the spin proceeds with the touched ones of Richards Bay and Durban in South Africa and still Walvis Bay Other ports of the Mozambique as Nacala, Pemba and Palma are served in transfer.

In the within of the GAL service, that it connects the USA Gulf with Africa, the same ports in Namibia, South Africa and Mozambique are connected on base salary to the ports of Houston and New Orleans from four ships

At last, thanks to the last acquisition of the Stinnes company concluded in 2017, MACS work also the Stinnes service that connects United Kingdom and Europe North with the Gulf of Mexico, Veracruz, Altamira and New Orleans.