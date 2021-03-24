



March 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Block of the traffic in the Suez Canal because of the silting up of the ship Ever Given

Sandstorm in Egypt

Yesterday portacontainer the Ever Given, in navigation from China towards the port of Rotterdam in the within of the service Lower-Europe-Mediterranean (CEM) of the taiwanese company Evergreen, has run aground while it journeyed in the Suez Canal. The incident has provoked to the block of the marine traffic in the water way Egyptian and is still in course the operations in order to put the ship in conditions for resuming navigation with the participation of eight tugs.

The Authority of the Suez Canal has specified that the incident has happened to root cause of the lack of visibility and the adverse meteorological conditions provoked by the passage in Egypt of a sandstorm, with a speed of the wind that has reached the 40 knots that has determined the loss of the ability to steer the portacontenitori and its silting up.

The Ever Given, that it has a tonnage of 219 thousand tons, is long 400 meters and wide 59 meters and has a cargo ability pairs to 20.124 teu.

