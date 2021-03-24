



March 24, 2021

Original news Renewed management of Costa Crociere

Mario Zanetti is promoted general manager and Roberto Alberti is named commercial director

Mario Zanetti is promoted general manager of Costa Crociere, assuming the role that temporary was covered by Michael Thamm, Group CEO of Costa Group & Carnival Asia. In its new position, Zanetti supervisionerà Coast as an only brand all over the world, comprised Asia, with the objective to guide Coast to strengthen its leadership in Europe, South America and Asia, and to guarantee a profitable and sustainable increase in the long term.

Zanetti boasts a long experience in Coast, begun in 1999 in the Revenue unit Management. In 2017 general manager of Costa Asia is named. By July 2020 he is returned to Genoa as commercial director of Costa Crociere. Moreover Roberto Alberti is named commercial director of Costa Crociere, position previously covered from Zanetti. Alberti will assume the responsibility of all the commercial operations of Coast in the world, included sales, revenue management and marketing, bringing back to Mario Zanetti.

In Coast they give beyond 15 years, Alberti has covered various increasing positions responsibility in Italy and abroad. In 2016 it has entered to take part of staff of the CEO bringing back directly to Michael Thamm. After to have assumed the charge of VP Strategic Development, in 2019 it is named SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of the group Coast.

He is Mario Zanetti who Roberto Alberti will be operating in the headquarters of Costa Crociere, to Genoa.