



March 24, 2021

Original news Protocol of understanding Federation of the Sea - Marevivo for the safeguard of the sea

Previewed programs and initiatives in order to promote detailed lists activity of environmental education

The president of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, and the president of the association Marevivo, Rosalba Giugni, an understanding protocol has undersigned with which the two organizations are engaged to adopt programs and combined initiatives times to promote detailed lists activity of environmental education, above all in the schools, and to stimulate cultural and educational initiatives on the topic of the sustainability, it protects, environmental valorization and defense of the sea and its resources.

"The Federation of the Sea and Marevivo, each in the within of own competences - Mattioli has explained - with this protocol is engaged to get ahead joint actions for the promotion of the culture of the sea and the topics connected with the safeguard of the marine atmosphere proposing to the institutions common initiatives in an optical of concreteness and feasibility, taking into consideration the mutual represented interests".

"It is important - it has emphasized Rosalba Giugni - to join the forces for the defense of the sea and the spreading of the culture to safeguard of this ours important patrimony on the base of common rules. For many years, without a ministry dedicated to thematic the marine ones, we have had to confront with more than seven ministries. Today, with the Interdepartmental Committee for the ecological transition, we can return to having a constructive dialogue with the institutions. In this context, Marevivo has asked to insert within the Committee Consulta of the Sea for can delineate integrated marine politics with the policies of the European Union, in the within of which our Country is strong and can make very".