



March 25, 2021

Original news The pandemic has had an important impact on the import-export of the European Union

In the 2020 balance of trade balance of the EU it has recorded a remainder of 217 billion euros

In the 2020 impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the economies it has caused a remarkable decrease of the exchanges with foreign country of the European Union to 27 States, with bendings of the -9,4% of the exports and the -11,6% of the imports regarding the year precedence. Eurostat, framing such evolutions in the last decade, has found that if the rate of growth of the European exports, after to have marked particularly high values percentages in 2011 (+12%) and 2012 (+12%), has remained positive until 2019 in order then to be reduced drastically in 2020, the rate of increase of the import European has reached the peak in 2011 (+12%) followed from modest fluctuations between 2012 and 2015, in order then to grow in meaningful way in 2017 and 2018 and to close the decade with clearly a decrease in 2020.

The institute of statistics of the EU has announced today that in the 2020 balance of trade balance of the European Union it has recorded a remainder of 217 billion euros and that, observing the course in the time, after to have recorded a small deficit in 2011, trade balance of the EU has successively achieved remainders reaching a peak of 264 billion euros in 2016. The remainder therefore is diminished in 2017 and 2018 in order then to increase newly in 2019 and 2020.

