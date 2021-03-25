



March 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Beyond 200 ships they are waiting for restoration of the transit in the Suez Canal

Suez Canal Authority shows a solid participation of dredging

The great firm ships waiting for being able are beyond 200 to cross the Suez Canal, whose transit still is prevented by the silting up in the water way Egyptian of the great portacontainer Ever happened Given tuesday. Currently to the income south of the channel they are firm beyond 100 great ships, to the income north of the Suez Canal us of are almost 80 and those which blocked in the channel, in great part reunited in the Great Amaro Lake, are more than 20.

In normality conditions the channel Egyptian is crossed gives about 40-80 ships to the day. Last month of February in the channel they are journeyed an average of 55 ships to the day, of which 26 directed towards south and 29 ships directed to north.

While the transit in the water way still is blocked being still in course the operations in order to remove the portacontenitori run aground, the Authority of the Suez Canal has intended to reassure in some way the international community of the shipping being evidenced that Dutch SMIT, one of the main world-wide societies of towing and marine aid that is convened in quality of adviser, have praised the measures up to now adopted by Suez Canal Authority in occasion of an encounter with the agency Egyptian in the course of which they are discussed the modalities in order to restore the water line of the ship, included - has specified the Authority Egyptian - the possibility to execute work of dredging aroundthe Ever Given with the participation of dredges of the authority Egyptian. Activities of dredging that however have already been under way with the participation of two dredges of the Authority of the Suez Canal, the Mashhour and the 10th of Ramadan. Moreover to earth four Navy excavators are used in order to remove the sand that traps the front part of the ship, while in water they are at work nine tugs.

