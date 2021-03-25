



March 25, 2021

Original news The traffic of the great ships will be diverted in temporary way from Venice to Marghera

It will come launch a competition of ideas in order to carry the landings place out of the lagoon

Today, to the term of a reunion in television conference, the ministers of the Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, of the Culture, Dario Franceschini, of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, and of Infrastructures and sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, have announced to have agreed to divert in temporary way the traffic of the great ships from Venice towards Marghera to the aim of protecting an historicocultural patrimony not only Italian but of the entire world.

Moreover it is decided launch a competition of ideas in order to carry the landings place out of the lagoon and to resolve in structural and definitive way the problem of the transit of the great ships to Venice.