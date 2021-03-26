



March 26, 2021

The USA offer their aid to Suez Canal Authority

The world-wide community of the shipping continues to confide that it is next the restart of the marine traffic in the Suez Canal that is blocked by tuesday because of the silting up little beyond the entrance south of the water way Egyptian of the great portacontainer Ever Given. In last the 17 hours, in fact, to the row of ships in attended to the two it feeds of the channel have joined to 40 units, number not a lot different from what in normality situations one gets ready in the same period of time to enter in the water way. The 240 ships in wait are time are to Port Saïd, to the northern entrance of the channel, are near Suez, in the northern part of the Red Sea, than in the Great Amaro Lake.

However the last announcements of Suez Canal Authority do not portend a next release of the situation. The Authority in fact has specified that it is estimating offered international in order to contribute to the efforts in order to restore the floatation of the portacontenitori run aground, between which that advance of the United States. The work around the Ever Given is continued during all the night, but forecasts are still not formulated on when the obstacle to the naval traffic it can be removed.