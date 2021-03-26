



March 26, 2021

Last month the Chinese marine ports have enlivened a traffic never reached previously to February

The containerized trade has grown of +34.0%

Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened altogether 1,0 billion tons of goods, with an increment of +24.4% on February 2020. The data relatively represents the new record of traffic to the February month and the important increase is yields is of the comparazione with the February 2020 when the traffic had marked a bending of the -9,0% on the same month of 2019 to root cause of the effects of the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the economy and on the exchanges with foreign country of China it is of the effects of the festivity tied to the Chinese New Year's Day, recurrence that this year is celebrated on 12 February while the year precedence had fallen on 25 January. Last month the single traffic from and for foreign country in the Chinese ports is piled to 356,5 million tons (+16.8%), figure that represents the new record for the February month.

To February the single Chinese marine ports have enlivened a total of 690,9 million tons of cargos, since it represents the new record for this month and an increase of +18.2% on the February 2020, of which 317,5 million tons of international traffic (+16.1%), also it new record for the February month. The traffic enlivened in single inland port the national ones has been of 312,6 million tons (+40.8%), of which 39,0 million international tons of goods (+22.9%), given that the new relative record to February constitutes both.

To February 2021 the main Chinese ports for traffic volume have turned out to be Ningbo-Zhoushan with 88,3 million tons (+22.0%), of which 45,9 million tons of international traffic (+23.3%), Tangshan with 51,0 million tons (+23.2%), of which 23,9 million tons of international traffic (+6.0%), Shanghai with 47,9 million tons (+31.9%), of which 30,5 million tons of international traffic (+41.4%), Qingdao with 46,1 million tons (+10.1%), of which 34,1 million tons of international traffic (+9.9%), Rizhao with 40,8 million tons (+10.5%), of which 26,2 million of tons of international traffic (+6.3%), Guangzhou with 38,7 million tons (+7.1%), of which 10,0 million tons of international traffic (+14.2%), Tianjin with 37,8 million tons (+20.6%), of which 21,9 million tons of international traffic (+14.2%), and Yantai with 31,7 million tons (+15.3%), of which 13,5 million tons of international traffic (+29.0%).

As for the single containerized trade, last month the total enlivened from the Chinese ports has been pairs to 18,6 million teu (+36.1%), that it is the new record for February, of which 16,6 million teu enlivened from marine ports (+34.0%) and 2,0 million teu from internal ports (+56.3%), both new levels record relatively to the February month. More consisting the volume than traffic of the container is enlivened by the port of Shanghai with 3,4 million teu (+48.3%) followed from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2,3 million teu (+50.0%), Shenzhen with 2,1 million teu (+73.6%), Qingdao with 1,5 million teu (+14.1%), Guangzhou with 1,4 million teu (+23.5%) and Tianjin with 1,2 million teu (+34.1%).

In the first period of two months of the 2021 total traffic of the goods it has been attested 2,30 billion to tons, with a rise of +20.3% on the first two months last year, of which 1,53 billion tons enlivened from marine ports (+14.0%), included 628,2 million tons of international traffic (+10.4%), and 766,8 million tons from inland port (+35.4%), included 82,5 million tons of international traffic (+17.8%). The single traffic of the container has been pairs to totally 42,4 million teu (+22.0%), of which 37,7 million enlivened from marine ports (+21.0%) and 4,6 million teu from internal ports (+31.0%).





