



March 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Renewed until on 30 June the contract of 100 workers whom administered employed from the CULMV

Agreement which signed from Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil, Uiltemp Uil and Intempo

The unions Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil and Uiltemp Uil and the agency for the Intempo job have signed a trade-union agreement based on which to the workers whom administered employed near the harbour company Unica Paride Batini Company of the Port of Genoa (CULMV) june will be renewed the employment contract until next the 30. The understanding regards about 100 workers highly specialized to which the contract would have expired at the end of the month.

The agreement draft also the topics of the formation and previews encounters salaries between the parts useful to monitor the course of the peaks of job and the application than contained in the minutes. "We have all summoned person - Laura Tosetti has explained, general secretary of Nidil Cgil Genoa - on the competences of the workers whom administered near CULMV In particular we labor organizations we have renewed the engagement in confronts of the harbour interlocutors, in particular of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western, in order to see recognized these valuable professionalities and competences to value inside of the genoese portualità".

"Occupational continuity and valorization of the professionalities of the whom administered workers - Simone Mara has commented, general secretary of Felsa Cisl Liguria - are the principles that continue to mark our action filed by labor union to the aim of traguardare yield and job stability". Satisfaction for the attainment of the understanding is expressed also by Roberta Cavicchioli, general secretary of Uiltemp Liguria: "with the subscription of the agreement - it has emphasized - we intend to give concreteness to a distance that pursues a twofold objective: the safeguard of the rights of the workers also in the optical to preserve the patrimony of competences and acquaintances from represented they, and integration of same in the system through the instruments of the formation and the involvement of the Authority of System".