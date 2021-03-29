



March 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The president Egyptian declares resolved with success the crisis of the Suez Canal

Still in course the operations in order to remove the portacontainer

The president Egyptian Abdel Fattah to - Sisi has declared resolved with success the crisis determined from the block of the naval traffic in the Suez Canal provoked from the happened silting up tuesday of the great portacontainer Ever Given. "Today - he has emphasized to - Sisi - the Egyptians are successful to place fine to the crisis of the ship which blocked in the Suez Canal although all the technical complications that have characterized the situation". To - Sisi has rimarcato that the disincagliamento of the portacontenitori has happened to work Egyptian: "the situation - it has evidenced - is returned to normality for hand Egyptian and - it has added - we send to all the world a reassurance message about the situation of their goods and their necessities that pass through a route of so vital navigation".

The Authority of the Suez Canal, however, has not still communicated the happened removal of the obstacle, than - second the last news - it would have to be able to happen in next the 1-2 hours with the employment of all the naval means that are taken part on the place of the incident.