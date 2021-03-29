



This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Begun the operations of towing of portacontainer the Ever Given

Not still restarted the transit in the Suez Canal

In the Suez Canal the operations of towing of portacontainer the Ever Given are begun that, run aground tuesday in the water way Egyptian whom it had completely obstructed, this morning has been remittance in flotation and now it is directed to the Great Amaro Lake, larger the water basin of the channel, where she will be subordinate to technical investigations in order to estimate the damages endured in the course of the incident.

The Authority of the Suez Canal has not still given the go-ahead free to the transit of the ships in attended to the entrance south and that north of the water way, through that it will be probably allowed once that the feature of channel between the entrance south and the Great Amaro Lake will be mackerel of means of aid taken part in order to float the ship.

