



March 30, 2021

Positive the exercise anniversary 2020 of Chinese CIMC

The revenues generated from the sale of the container have been pairs to 22,2 billion yuan (+9.9%)

In the 2020 Chinese International Marine Containers (Group) Co Lowers. (CIMC) have recorded turned out financial records. The revenues are piled to 94,2 billion yuan (14,3 billion dollars), with an increment of +9.7% on 2019, value record that is mainly reached thanks to the value record of the volume of transactions totaled in the solo fourth trimester of the 2020 that it has been pairs to 30,6 billion yuan, with a rise of +26.5% on the last trimester of the year precedence.

In entire the 2020 single revenues generated from the activities of sale of the container intermodal produced from the company pairs to 22,2 billion yuan (+9.9% have been), of which 13,7 billion generated from the sales of container for cargos it dry (+18.3%) and 3,8 billion from the sales of container reefer (- 9.6%). Last year CIMC have sold container for cargos dry for a total volume pairs to 1,0 million teu (+11.6%) and container refrigerator for a volume pairs to 129 thousand teu (- 6.5%).

In the 2020 Chinese company it has recorded operating costs pairs to 80,7 billion yuan (+10.1%), an operating profit of 7,4 billion yuan (+27.4%) and a profit of clearly 6,0 billion yuan (+139.5%).

