



March 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Rail Group Cargo will double the offer of the railway freeway between Wörgl and Trento

From the next month the line will come newly served from a couple of trains to the day

The Rail Cargo Group (RCG) of railway group Austrian ÖBB has announced the next potenziamento of the service of railway freeway on the axis of Brenner with the doubling of the frequency of the service for the truck transport on train between Wörgl and Trento, line - it has remembered today the company - than last year has accused a meaningful reduction of the offer as a result of the pandemic of Covid-19 that has among other things involved the interruption of the service in the periods between 11 March and on 21 June and between on December 4, 2020 and on January 17, 2021.

By next 6 April the Wörgl-Trento line newly will be served by a couple of trains to the day, for a total of six travels of round-trip to the week. RCG has specified that, if the question will grow, the offer could be ulteriorly increased.