



March 31, 2021

Original news Oshima Shipbuilding and MHOS sign the agreement for the passage of property of the ship yard of Koyagi

MES will yield to MHOS the shipbuilding activities of naval in the military sector and governmental

The navalmeccanica society Japanese Oshima Shipbuilding Co. it has announced today to have undersigned with the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries compatriot (MHOS) in order to acquire from this last ship yard of Koyagi (Nakasaki), property passage that was shown at the end of 2019 ( on 20 December 2019). The transfer of the management of the yard of Koyagi will be started gradually in the course of this year and, second the forecasts, will be completed in 2022.

While Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has signed a final agreement with the compatriot Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. (MES) based on which this last one it will yield to the MHOS own shipbuilding activities of naval in the military sector and governmental operated by the operating society Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. At the end of the 2019 MHOS and MES they had agreed the start of negotiations in the within of the respective navalmeccaniche activities ( on 12 November 2019).