



March 31, 2021

The German ship yard delivery the "Odyssey of the Seas" to the Royal Caribbean group

Crocieristica company NYK Cruises of the shipowning group Japanese Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), than work with the Asuka Cruise brand, the construction of a cruise ship of 51.950 tons of tonnage has ordered to the German ship yard Meyer Werft. The formulation of the ship will happen in 2023 and the delivery of the new unit is previewed in 2025. NYK Cruises has announced that the deep ones for the construction of the ship will reach from the Anchor Ship Partners Co. of Tokyo, that she is shareholder of the company, and from a series of Japanese regional banks.

The engine of the new ship will be to double feeding and could be fed is with fuel to low sulfur tenor that with which liquified natural gas.

The new unit will place side by side Asuka II, of 50.444 tons of tonnage, than currently it is the only ship operated by Asuka Cruise whom an ability to 872 passengers has and 490 members of the crew. The new ship will be long 228,9 meters, wide 29,8 meters and will have an ability to 740 passengers and 470 members of the crew.

Today, while, Meyer Werft has delivered to the crocieristico group American the new ship Odyssey of the Seas that is last of the five unit of class "Quantum Ultra". The new unit, of 169.000 tons of tonnage, is long 347.1 meters, wide 41,4 meters and can accommodate 4,210 passengers.

