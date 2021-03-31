



March 31, 2021

Original news Fusion of the Americans International Seaways and Diamond S Shipping

The new society will have a fleet of 100 tankers

The societies American owners of a shipping company International Seaways (INSW) and Diamond S Shipping, both engaged in the segment of the marine liquid bulk transport, have announced their fusion that will create to a company with more than 2.200 dependent, a fleet of 100 ships and annual revenues of beyond a billion of dollars. As a result of the operation, put into effect with a public offer of exchange of the value of about 416 million dollars, the shareholders of INSW and Diamond S will have the property respective of 55.75% and of 44.25% of the new society.